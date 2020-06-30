Pop singer Haroon Rashid ties the knot

Pop singer Haroon Rashid is the latest celebrity to tie the knot with Farwa amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple got married in an intimate nikkah ceremony among close friends and family. They complimented each other in matching white outfits and looked stunning.

The beautiful photos and videos of their daytime ceremony has been shared by the photographer on social media. Celebs and fans felicitated the newly weds on their wedding.

Rashid is a British-born Pakistani singer-songwriter, music producer, composer, director and social activist. He was a member of the pop band Awaz in the 1990s.

He has sold millions of singles and albums worldwide and has performed at large venues such as the Wembley Arena.