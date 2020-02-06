PM to Address Kashmir ‘solidarity rally today at Mirpur

Prime Minister Imran Khan will reach Azad Kashmir’s city Mirpur today (Thursday) where he will address a Kashmir ‘solidarity rally’ at Mirpur Cricket Stadium.

As per details, Prime Minister AJK Raja Farooq will receive PM Imran upon his at Mirpur stadium. He will also inaugurate the largest orphan house court of South Asia in AJK.

The prime minister will meet orphans at court educational complex and eat a meal with them.

Meanwhile, all arrangements of public gathering have been finalized at Mirpur Cricket Stadium.

PM Imran on Wednesday addressing a special session of the Legislative Assembly of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day has said that it was his belief that Kashmir will now be liberated soon due to the annexation plan implemented by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the occupied territory.

