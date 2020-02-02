PM making all-out efforts for the prosperity of tribal nationals: Firdous Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that Prime Imran Khan is making all-out efforts for the prosperity of tribal nationals and providing employment to youth in merged tribal areas is among top priorities of the government.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her Twitter messages, said that patriotic tribal nationals will get the fruit of their sacrifices and they will be empowered through provision of their constitutional and democratic rights.

She added that the miscreants and enemies of the country will face defeat over conspiring against peace and the nation will reject them over rejecting the country’s constitutional boundaries. Awan said that the government will never allow the miscreants trying to play with the future of the country.

آئینی جمہوری حقوق کی فراہمی یقینی بنا کر انہیں بااختیار بنائیں گے۔2/2

Earlier in September last year, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan had directed the authorities concerned to expedite the process of providing loans to tribal youth under Insaf Rozgar Scheme.

Presiding over a meeting in Peshawar, he said no delay will be tolerated in this regard. He said Insaf Rozgar Scheme for tribal districts is a revolutionary step taken by the present government.

