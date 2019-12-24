PM Khan lauds resilience of overseas Pakistani labourers

Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded on Tuesday the resilience of the Pakistanis working abroad, contributing to the economy through remittances.

PM Imran Khan was addressing the inauguration ceremony for introducing a system through which remittances can be transferred through Pakistan Post.

The prime minister said that the primary task of the government is to create ease for the Pakistanis abroad, who had to settle outside as the home country failed to provide conducive opportunities.

“Whenever I speak of new Pakistan, it is about the new approach,” said the prime minister.

PM Imran Khan also announced health cards for the families of overseas Pakistanis.

“Pakistan Post was in sheer loss earlier, now it has been greatly reduced,” said the prime minister to the participants of the ceremony.

He further said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has tried to stablise the country’s economy.