PM Khan inaugurates upgradation project at Rawalpindi hospital

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday inaugurated the upgradation project of Cantonment General Hospital Rawalpindi.

The prime minister visited different sections of the hospital and reviewed the facilities. He was briefed on the facilities available at the hospital.

The upgradation and renovation of the hospital is regarded as an essential step to providing better healthcare services to the patients.

PM @ImranKhanPTI to inaugurate up-gradation project of #Cantonment General #Hospital #Rawalpindi today #APPNews #ImranKhan @PakPMO @RwpPolice @CEORawalpindi @zfrmrza @Dr_FirdousPTI pic.twitter.com/csk4gaTjHg

— APP ?? (@appcsocialmedia) April 1, 2020

Remember, The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to 2,039 on Wednesday after new cases were reported in the country.

Read more: COVID-19: Pakistan confirmed cases jumps to 2,039, death toll reaches 26

Globally, more than 37,000 deaths from the virus have been recorded so far, of which most have been in Europe since the disease first emerged in December.