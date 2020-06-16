PM Khan gives green signal for ‘bio-secure’ England tour

Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a green signal to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to go ahead with the ‘bio-secure’ England tour.

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani met PM Khan on Monday in Islamabad to take him in the loop for the upcoming England tour amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Mani briefed PCB’s Patron-in-Cheif about the tour and facilities which the England and Wales Cricket Board (PCB) will provide to make sure players’ safety.

The former captain expressed satisfaction on the proposed plan and said that the resumption of cricket will help players and fans to engage themselves in positivity. “Sports should be resumed to divert the public’s attention. It will help players to get into some positivity,” PM Khan told Mani.

It must be noted here that the national team is likely to depart for England in the last week of June to play three Tests and as many T20Is. A squad comprised of 29 players will travel via a chartered plane to Manchester where they will spend 14 days in quarantine alongside training.

According to the proposed plan, Pakistan will play the first Test of three-match series from August 5.

The second and third Test will be played in Southampton. Three-matches T20I series will be played between August 28 to September 1 in Southampton.