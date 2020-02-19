PM Khan directs to provide relief by reducing petrol, gas prices

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for consideration of every feasible option to provide relief to the people by reducing prices of petrol and gas.

Presiding over a meeting in Islamabad, he said that the government’s main objective is to extend maximum possible relief to the low income group.

The Prime Minister directed his Special Assistant on Petroleum to immediately formulate a comprehensive roadmap with possibility to bringing down the prices of petrol, diesel and gas.

Referring to the irrational long term agreements by the previous rulers by burdening the people, he said despite all the factors, the government cannot remain silent and every option should be explored for provision of maximum relief.

During the meeting, PM’s Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar briefed the Prime Minister in detail over the price mechanism of petrol, diesel and gas sector, global factors and prospects to reduce the prices and recommendations in this regard