PM Khan directs CM Punjab, KP to provide temporary shelters for homeless

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday directed the chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to provide temporary shelters to the homeless who cannot be accommodated in the existing Panagahs.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said he had issued the directives to provide temporary homes for the shelterless “given the extremely cold weather conditions”.

Given the extremely cold weather conditions I have asked CMs of Punjab & KP to ensure that no person is left out without shelter; & their administrations must take immediate action to provide temporary shelters plus food for those who cannot be accommodated in existing Panagahs.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 29, 2019

Prime Minister Imran inaugurated the first shelter for the homeless in Lahore last year. The government set up similar Panagahs to provide food and a roof for the poor.