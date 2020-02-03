PM Khan arrives Malaysia for 2 Days Visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday arrived in Malaysia for a two-day visit on the invitation of Mahathir Mohamad, confirmed the Prime Minister’s Office.

He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had extended an invitation to PM Imran for the visit.

The two premiers would have tete-a-tete, followed by delegation-level talks as well as signing of various important agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs).

