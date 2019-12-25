PM Imran urges aspiring leaders to make Quaid-e-Azam their role model

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of his 144th birth anniversary.

The prime minister paid tribute to Jinnah in a couple of tweets, highlighting the founder of the nation’s selfless struggle for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.He urged aspiring leaders to make Quaid-e-Azam their role model as “he was Sadiq & Ameen; & his 40-year struggle was not for personal gain but to achieve a Homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent”.

All our young aspiring leaders should make our Quaid their role model. He was Sadiq & Ameen; & his 40-year struggle was not for personal gain but to achieve a Homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent where they could live as free citizens second to none.

The nation celebrated the 144th birth anniversary of Jinnah today (Wednesday) with traditional zeal and respect and renewed commitment to work hard for the progress and prosperity of the country.

The Quaid-e-Azam was born on December 25, 1876 in Karachi. A lawyer and a politician by profession he served as the leader of All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan’s independence on August 14, 1947.

Following Pakistan’s independence Jinnah held the position of the nation’s first governor general until his death on September 11, 1948. The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques for the peace, progress and prosperity of the country.