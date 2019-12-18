PM Imran, Turkish President exchange views on important issues

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have exchanged views on important regional and international issues and expressed satisfaction over commonality of views between the two countries on major issues.

The two leaders held discussions on a wide range of subjects on the sidelines of Global Refugee Forum in Geneva.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of the 6th Session of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council to be co-chaired by the two leaders, early next year in Islamabad.

Imran Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep appreciation for Turkey’s steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

He also lauded Turkey’s measures to host the largest refugee population in the world and underscored the importance of the international community providing requisite support to the countries hosting large refugee populations.