PM Imran to visit snow-hit areas of Kashmir today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the areas affected by land sliding and heavy snowfall in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (today).

According to sources, PM Imran Khan, accompanied by Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur will arrive in AJK around 11:30 pm to personally monitor the relief work.

During his visit, the prime minister will also meet with the families affected by land sliding in AJK.

Meanwhile, the prime minister has directed to immediately provide all humanitarian assistance on an emergency footing to the people affected by land sliding in AJK.