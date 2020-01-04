Prime Minister Imran Khan will on Saturday (today) visit Mianwali and will inaugurate model police station.
During the visit, IG Police will give special briefing to PM Imran Khan regarding model police stations.
The prime minister will also visit NUML institute.
PM Imran to visit Mianwali today
