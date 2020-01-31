PM Imran to launch “Ehsaas Kafaalat” Programme today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will formally launch “Ehsaas Kafaalat” Programme in Islamabad today for socio-economic empowerment of the poor women.

Under the programme, 2,000 rupees per month stipend will be paid to the most deserving and poorest women across the country through a digital payment system based on transparent mechanism.

All existing eligible beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme will continue to be part of Ehsaas Kafaalat programme.

Read More: PM IMRAN LAUNCHES COUNTRY’S ‘LARGEST’ SKILLS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME FOR YOUTH

The total numbers of expected Kafaalat beneficiary women are around seven million. Enrolments of one million families in 70 districts have already begun and these families will start receiving Kafaalat stipends from next two months.

More beneficiary families will be added through desk registration and other districts will be covered by end of the year.

Also Read: Reforming a sick economy a painful process: PM Imran

Kafaalat is part of the wider Ehsaas programme, where women will have better access to opportunities to graduate themselves out of poverty.