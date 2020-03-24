PM Imran to launch CDA developed services App for residents

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday will launch a modern-tech mobile application, developed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration, to ensure provision of 43 different online services to the residents of the federal city at their doorsteps.

Upon a direction of the prime minister, these services would be provided to the residents online by utilizing the latest information technology, PM office media wing in a press release on Tuesday said.

The App will feature services, like e-Police, emergency services, payment of utility bills, notifications verification, city guide, issuance of domicile, CNIC, land Fard, arm license, vehicle registration, token tax, birth and death certificates and others.

This facility is being provided by the Islamabad Administration, in collaboration with the National Information Technology Board and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

The objective, for the launch of this app, is to facilitate the residents at their doorsteps without visiting the concerned offices and avoiding the long queues.