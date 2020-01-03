PM Imran to inaugurate Allama Iqbal Industrial City in Faisalabad today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the state-of-the-art Allama Iqbal Industrial City in Faisalabad today.

Talking to newsmen in Faisalabad, Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company, Mian Kashif Ashfaq said Allama Iqbal Industrial City has been planned over an area of four thousand acres.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the first shelter home in Faisalabad, which has been constructed over four kanal area.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to issue mining licences in the merged tribal districts from 6th of January.

According to detail, only the locals can apply online for obtaining the mineral licences. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will inaugurate the online licence process.

