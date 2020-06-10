PM Imran to chair cabinet meeting for approval of federal budget.

As the Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government is all set to present budget on June 12, Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a special session of the federal cabinet on Friday.

The special cabinet meeting will discuss the fiscal year 2019-20 budget and expected to give approval for the federal budget.

Finance advisor Hafeez Sheikh will brief the cabinet on budget expenditure, revenue target, budget deficit and relief package.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had decided to present a tax-free budget for the fiscal year 2020-21.

Sources privy to the matter said that the government will not introduce any new tax in the forthcoming budget while harsh measures will be taken to curb tax evasion. Federal Board of Revenue will be given special directions/powers to stop tax evasion in the country.

The government will curtail its expenditures and will not increase pension of the retired government employees, the sources added.

“International Monetary Fund (IMF) is emphasizing the government to set Rs5,100 billion tax collection target for the fiscal year 2020-20 while the Finance Division proposed to set target of Rs4,600 billion.”

In view of ongoing tense situation in the region, it will be difficult for the government to cut defence budget, the sources said and added Rs1,400 billion would be allocated for the defence.

Earlier on June 3, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had said that the federal government will not impose new taxes in the budget for the next fiscal year.