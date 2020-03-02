PM Imran to chair cabinet into confidence regarding his recent visit to Qatar

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday to review the political and economic situation in the country.

The premier will take the cabinet into confidence regarding his recent one-day visit to Qatar, and the peace agreement signed between the United States and the Taliban over the weekend.

The US and Taliban on Saturday signed a peace accord envisioning a guarantee to prevent the use of Afghan soil by any groups, a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire among other things.

According to sources familiar with the matter, an eight-point agenda for the cabinet meeting has already been prepared. The agenda includes a briefing on the power tariff across the country.

The cabinet will also be briefed about the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), and the measures being put in place to tackle the rise of coronavirus after Pakistan reported four confirmed cases of the virus last week.

The cabinet will also consider a proposal to transfer the control of select hospitals from the provincial to federal authorities. Decisions related to the privatisation of state entities are also expected to come under discussion.

Sources added, the cabinet will green-light the audit of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and consider a post-election revenue report that will be presented in the meeting.