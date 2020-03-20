PM Imran orders opening of the Chaman border to Afghanistan

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan took to Twitter to announce the opening of the Chaman-Spin Boldak border to Afghanistan for trucks to crossover to the other side.

PM Imran Khan said that despite the global pandemic of COVID-19, coronavirus Pakistan’s resolve to stand by and support the people of Afghanistan in their hour of need.

The tweet read: “Despite global pandemic of COVID 19, we remain committed to supporting our Afghan brothers & sisters. I have given instructions to open the Chaman-Spin Boldak border & let trucks crossover into Afghanistan. In time of crisis, we remain steadfast with Afghanistan.”

The federal government had taken the decision to close Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan amid apprehensions of an outbreak of the novel coronavirus last month.

The government had issued a letter with regard to the closure of the Pak-Afghan border crossing at Chaman and dealt with the closure by dividing it into different phases.

