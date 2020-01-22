PM Imran meets IMF President Kristalina Georgieva in Davos

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday met the International Monetary Fund (IMF) President Kristalina Georgieva on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Twitter account has been sharing updates regarding the premier’s meetings at the economic summit. The account tweeted: “Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, President IMF called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on sidelines of WEF Annual meeting 2020 at Davos”.

Advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistanis & HRD Zulfi Bokhari and Governor State Bank of Pakistan Reza Baqir were also participated in the meeting.

PM Imran invited German software development giant Systems, Applications and Products in Data Processing (SAP) to establish laboratories in Pakistan.

“The Prime Minister made the offer in a meeting with SAP CEO Christian Klein on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum being held in Davos, Switzerland,” read a tweet shared by the PM Office.

In the meeting, the German executive briefed PM Imran on SAP’s long association with the country over the past 20 years. He highlighted that the most significant project taken up by the German firm was of administering a digital system of salaries and pensions for the federal government.

“The Prime Minister also offered SAP to establish software labs in Pakistan to do software engineering work for SAP in Pakistan,” said the PM Office.

SAP CEO Klein lauded the Pakistan government’s focus on digitisation of governance and economic sectors in his meeting with the premier.

Klein expressed the company’s commitment to training young software engineers in Germany and using them for software development in Pakistan.

The meeting was also attended by Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari, SAPM Dr Moeed Yusuf, Ambassador at Large on Foreign Investment Ali Jehangir Siddiqui.

Earlier, PM Imran also held a meeting with Chairman of Turkish company Çalık Holding Ahmet Çalık.

Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, SAPM Syed Zulfiqar Abbasi, SAPM Dr Moeed Yusuf, Ambassador at large on Investments Ali Jehangir Siddiqui were also present on the occasion.