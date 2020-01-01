Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a surprise visit to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and Polyclinic in Islamabad tonight and reviewed medical services offered to the patients.
He inquired about health of patients and inspected the treatment facilities being provided to them. He also directed hospitals’ administration that standard health facilities and treatment should be provided to them.
PM Imran makes surprise visit to PIMS, Polyclinic
