PM Imran, Mahathir Mohamad hold talks at Putrajaya

Prime Minister Imran Khan is holding talks with his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya.

On his arrival at Prime Minister office, Mahatir Mohammad accorded warm welcome to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Both the sides are expected to sign a number of important agreements and MOUs. Imran Khan will also address a think-tank event organized by the Institute of Strategic and International Studies of Malaysia.

He will also highlight the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in occupied Kashmir, emphasize the importance of averting risks to regional peace and stability posed by Indian belligerence, and underscore the importance of peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute.

Earlier, Malaysian Minister for Defence Mohamad Sabu and senior officials of the Malaysian government received Imran Khan at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.