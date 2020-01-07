PM Imran Khan expected to visit Malaysia this month

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Malaysia during ongoing month of January.

During his visit, PM Imran Khan will hold meeting with his Malyasian counterpart Mahathir Mohamed, to discuss important issues.

Earlier on December 16, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Malaysia was postponed where he was invited to attend Kuala Lumpur Summit on December 18.

Sources said that the schedule of PM Imran Khan’s visit to Malaysia was not finalised due to the emergence of reservations from some countries.

Later, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reportedly talked over the phone with his Malaysian counterpart, Mahathir Mohamed, to apprise him about the decision of not attending KL Summit.

He had apprised the Malaysian President about the recent development being undertaken by Pakistan by abstaining from participating in the Malaysia Summit.

Sources further disclosed that the Malaysian government had also issued an official statement on the matter, verifying the news.