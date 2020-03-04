PM Imran congratulates Darren Sammy for receiving honourary citizenship

Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy and batting mentor Hashim Amla along with owner Javed Afridi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday in Islamabad.

The prime minister congratulated West Indies batsman Sammy on receiving honourary Pakistani citizenship and praised him for playing his role in helping in reviving international cricket in the country.

Welcoming Amla, PM Imran said he was happy that the whole Pakistan Super League was being staged in Pakistan.

“People are happy too,” PM Imran said. “It is encouraging to see the stadiums filled with enthusiastic spectators.”

“This will send a positive message from Pakistan to the world,” he added.

Earlier, Karachi Kings Head Coach Dean Jones, President Wasim Akram along with the Kings owner met the prime minister.

Jones even tweeted a picture of their interaction.

“Stop laughing Imran! I know you got me first ball at MCG Imran Khan,” he tweeted along with a picture of him shaking the prime minister’s hand.

Last week, the prime minister met Windies legend Sir Vivian Richards, Australian great Greg Chappell and Shane Watson at his official residence in Islamabad.

Watson expressed his delight after meeting the former World Cup-winning captain. “This was incredibly special for me to meet and chat with one of my cricketing hero’s, the Great All-Rounder, Imran Khan. What an inspiring life he has lived on and off the cricket field!!! So amazing to hear Sir Viv, Greg Chappell and Imran relive the good old days!!!”