PM Imran, CM Sindh discuss issues regarding transfer of IG

Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned Chief Minister Sindh to discuss federal cabinet’s decision regarding transfer of IG Sindh.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah requested PM Imran Khan to appoint new IG from the names recommended by the Sindh government. He also added that Sindh will not submit new names for the post of IG.

After telephone call with the PM, Murad Ali Shah met former President Asif Ali Zardari and took him into confidence.