Prime Minister Imran Khan has called huddle of its media strategy committee meeting today.
According to sources the meeting has been called to inform the government spokespersons about the government narrative on the NAB ordinance.
The government legal team and leaders will attend the sitting while it will also consider country’s political and economical situation of the country.
On the other hand the premier will also distribute the sehat insaf cards among eunuchs
PM Imran Calls Media Strategy Committee Meeting Today
Prime Minister Imran Khan has called huddle of its media strategy committee meeting today.