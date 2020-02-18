PM Imran asks interior ministry, LEAs to take action against smuggling

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), interior ministry and other law enforcement agencies to take action against smuggling in the country.

The premier asked the interior ministry to submit a comprehensive report of proceedings against smuggling within the next 48 hours, while chairing a meeting to stop smuggling of food and other consumer items.

Federal Minister for National Food Security, Khusro Bakhtiar, acting chairman of (FBR) Nausheen Javaid Amjad, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Advisor to PM Abdul Razzaq Dawood, secretary interior Pakistan, secretary national food security and other officials attended the meeting.

PM Imran further directed the Intelligence Bureau, Inter-Services Intelligence and Federal Investigation Agency to submit a report on the crackdown against smuggling.

The premier’s instructions were based on the recommendations given by the anti-smuggling task force. In the meeting, progress report on the establishment of border markets on the western borders were also presented.

“The progress to establish border markets in Balochistan should be sped up,” he said.

“The common man struggles when prices of food items surge due to smuggling and we [the government] cannot accept that. Smuggling is causing a loss worth billions of rupees to the country’s economy.

“To curb smuggling is matter of national importance and negligence cannot be afforded in this regard. A comprehensive policy should be drafted on Iranian oil, while the use of technology should be made to curb smuggling,” he had said.