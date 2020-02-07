PM Imran approves summary to ban sugar exports

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday approved a summary to ban sugar exports.

The move comes in the wake to address the shortfall between the demand and supply of the sugar in the country. With this decision the export of 350,000 tons of sugar will be halted.

The summary, after approval of from the prime minister has been forwarded to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

The price of sugar, an essential ingredient in Pakistani cuisine, witnessed 10 rupees per kilogram hike in a week recently, the wholesale rate of the commodity rose from Rs64 to Rs74 per KG and an acute shortage of the commodity surfaced across the country.

Earlier, a petition was filed in the Lahore High Court sought forensic audit of sugar stocks in sugar mills.

“The sugar mills have failed to submit details of their stocks in court, despite the court order,” according to the petition.

The government of Punjab didn’t act so far against the sugar mafia, the plea said.

The petitioner also pleaded to the court to issue an order to the government for action against the mills selling sugar on exorbitant rates.