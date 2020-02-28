PM Imran appreciates Qatar’s valuable role leading to the US-Taliban peace

Pakistan and Qatar have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen their robust political and economic partnership.

The agreement reached during the meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha.

The two sides also agreed to further enhance economic cooperation especially in the energy sector.

The two countries also agreed to immediately activate the bilateral Joint Working Group on Commerce and Investment and the MoU on Cooperation in the fields of Tourism and Business Events.

During the talks, the Prime Minister appreciated Qatar’s valuable role leading to the US-Taliban peace agreement to be signed tomorrow.

Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan’s continued support for an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process.

The two leaders expressed the hope that all Afghan stakeholders would seize this historic opportunity to reach an inclusive political settlement for the establishment of durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister also briefed the Emir of Qatar on the continuing grave human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir under the RSS-inspired BJP government.