PM Imran announces relief package, youth force, public fund to fight COVID-19

PM Imran on Monday addressed the nation, saying that he had not imposed the lockdown across the country as the poor would suffer.

“If we cannot provide food to the people of the country, then this lockdown will not be successful,” he said. “Look at India. Their prime minister said sorry to the people today for imposing a lockdown,” he added.

The prime minister compared the relief package of the United States with Pakistan, saying that there was no comparison between the two. “I announced a relief package of $8bn and the US announced a $2,000bn,” he said.

The prime minister said that the nation will battle the coronavirus with two key elements: faith and Pakistan’s young population. “We have to combat coronavirus and use these two strengths to win the war [against coronavirus],” he said.

The prime minister announced a “Corona Tigers Relief Force” which would aid the administration and the armed forces in containing the virus. He said that a dedicated cell at the PM Office was monitoring the spread of the virus.

PM Imran said that the relief force will provide food to the people at their homes and will educate them on the safety precautions against the virus.

He said that the government was opening an account with the name “Prime Minister Corona Relief Fund” which will help aid people affected by the pandemic. PM Imran said that the account will be opened in the National Bank of Pakistan.

He called on the people to donate generously to the account and said that no questions will be asked about the money which is donated.