PM Imran and COAS condemn PSX attack, pay tribute to martyrs

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the terrorist attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday, saying the whole nation was proud of the jawans who bravely fought militants off to avert massive casualties.

“Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan condemns the terrorist attack on the Karachi Stock Exchange. The security forces bravely fought the enemy and thwarted the attack,” PTI’s Shahbaz Gill said in a tweet.

Gill added the whole nation was proud of its brave jawans. “I have extended my heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and pray for the recovery of the injured.”

Four terrorists were killed by the police around 10am today after they opened fire and killed four security guards and a police sub-inspector.

Armed militants stormed the PSX compound in a sedan and attempted to enter it from the parking ground side, according to initial reports and eyewitness statements. They were seen shouldering backpacks and carrying automatic weaponry in an amateur video captured by an eyewitness. The equipment, arms, and ammunition recovered from them indicated that they had come prepared for a long siege.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar javed Bajwa paid tribute to the security guards of the Pakistan Security Exchange, who laid down their lives trying to thwart the terrorist attack.

The DG ISPR said that the army chief appreciated the LEAs, including Rangers and Sindh Police, for their operational readiness and prompt response.

“With support of our resilient nation, we will foil all efforts of enemies aimed at destabilizing hard earned peace achieved through sacrifices of our martyrs,” the COAS was quoted as saying by the DG ISPR on Twitter.

It was a terrorist attack, there’s no doubt about it,” said DIG South. Since security was beefed up, all four terrorists were not able to enter the building, they were stopped outside,” he added.

The DIG South said that the blood being shown on media, inside the PSX building, was of a security guard and not the militants who had attempted to enter the building.

Kharal thanked security agencies for sharing intelligence about a probable attack which helped thwart massive casualties. He said that if it were not for the security guards who laid down their lives in the attack and the police as well as rangers personnel who acted swiftly, the situation could have gotten out of hand.

Once again commending the efforts put in by the law enforcement agencies, Kharal said that trading had not stopped for even a second whilst the attack took place.

