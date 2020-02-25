PM Imran accepts SAPM on Media Iftikhar Durrani’s resignation

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Media Iftikhar Durrani has resigned from the post here on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted his resignation.

Durrani was made special assistant in 2018. He is a senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and played a key role in FATA elections and Panama papers case.

Previously, Durrani served as Advisor on Communication in Education Department to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013

Earlier in November last year, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Media Affairs Yousuf Baig Mirza had stepped down from his post.