PM, COAS discuss matters related to national security, Kashmir

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan where they exchanged views on matters related to national security and Kashmir.

Sources said COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa met PM Imran Khan at Prime Minister House today.

PM Khan and COAS Bajwa discussed the matters related to the professionalism of Pakistan Army, internal security, Western border and the latest situation of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), sources said.

The meeting was also attended by high-level military officials, sources added.

Earlier in December last year, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

The meeting took place after the oath-taking ceremony of Justice Gulzar Ahmed as Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP). During the meeting, matters related to the country and region’s security situation came under discussion, said sources.

