PM apprises digital media role to portray Pakistan’s positive image, highlight Kashmir cause

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday emphasized the need to utilize digital media tool to portray the positive image of Pakistan as well as Islam besides spreading the voice of oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir across the globe. In a meeting with a delegation of youth from different fields including the digital media, the prime minister recalled his government’s initiatives for youth including easy loans and skill training programs, besides anti-poverty Ehsaas Program and shelter homes for the poor. Special Assistant to the PM Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari and Prime Minister’s…