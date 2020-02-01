PM appoints Naseem-ur-Rehman as focal person for shelter homes project

Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed Naseem-ur-Rehman as the focal person to effectively carry out the shelter homes project.

Special Assistant to the Prime minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a tweet said, “This appointment would empower Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and passion for service to provide shelter facilities for the poor, travellers and the homeless.

وزیراعظم عمران خان نے پناہ گاہوں کے منصوبے کو مؤثر انداز آگے بڑھانے کیلئے نسیم الرحمن کو بطور فوکل پرسن تعینات کیا ہے۔یہ تعیناتی وزیراعظم عمران خان کے غریبوں، مسافروں اور بے گھر افراد کیلئے چھت کی سہولت فراہم کرنے کے ویژن اور جذبہ خدمت خلق کو تقویت دے گی۔

Firdous Ashiq said that around 1,000 shelters would be built under this programme in the next 12 months.

اس پروگرام کے تحت آئندہ 12 ماہ میں تقریباً ایک ہزار پناہ گاہیں تعمیر کی جائیں گی۔

“The office would be responsible for increasing sustainable partnerships with the private sector, including non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and community and organizations,” she added.