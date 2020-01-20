PM abolish 150 licences required for business activities

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to abolish around one hundred and fifty licences required for various business activities at the local level.

Chairing a meeting on licensing regime in the provinces in Islamabad today, he also directed the provincial governments to eliminate seventy four different licenses of this nature.

Imran Khan directed to simplify the process for necessary licences and introduction of automated system by employing modern technology.

The Prime Minister expressed concern on complex licensing regime and said the requirement of licences for the businesses of grocery, cloth and bakery is equal to creating difficulties for the common man.

He also emphasized to complete the process of eliminating unnecessary licences in thirty days.

Talking a delegation of newly elected presidents of Chambers of Commerce and Industries from across the country in Islamabad, Imran Khan said the government has decided to make Pakistan an industrial power and it will provide all possible assistance to help industrialists.

The prime minister appreciated the delegation’s keen interest in investing in information technology, halal food and pharmaceutical sectors and issued directions to relevant ministries to provide all possible facilities in this regard.

The Prime Minister directed the FBR Chairman to hold himself an open house every Monday to listen and address problems of industrialists.