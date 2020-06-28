PIA special repatriation flight leaves New Jersey for Lahore

A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will repatriate more Pakistani nationals stuck in the United States owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PIA’s seventh special flight from the United State, with stranded Pakistanis, will arrive at Lahore airport this evening [Sunday].

Pakistan embassy in Washington, in a statement, said the Pakistan Council General New York bid farewell to Pakistanis at New Jersey airport.

The government is making all-out efforts to facilitate Pakistanis stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is pertinent to mention here that Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Security Division and Strategic Policy Planning, Moeed Yusuf, had announced that the repatriation of overseas Pakistanis trapped in foreign countries will be completed within two to three weeks.

Moeed Yusuf, while talking to private news channel, made the announcement for the new policy for overseas Pakistanis. He said that around 45,000 nationals will be brought back to the country every week through special flights.

“We have increased the arrival of passengers from foreign countries. Those having coronavirus symptoms will undergo tests while others will be allowed to complete 14-day home isolation.

The positive cases of COVID-19 will be dealt with in accordance with health protocols besides adding their records in the track and trace system of the provinces.”

“I am thankful to the overseas nationals for showing patience during this period. 250 flights will be operated every week and the passengers can get tickets of scheduled flights of all airlines.”