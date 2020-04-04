PIA announces special flights for UK

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has released a schedule of special flights for United Kingdom (UK) as the first flight will take off from Islamabad to transport passengers to Britain.

The national flag-carrier will operate two special flights on Saturday including PK-9701 from Islamabad to Manchester and PK-9785 from Islamabad to London.

Two more flights will be operated on Sunday including PK-791 from Islamabad Birmingham and PK-701 from Islamabad to Manchester. The flights will arrive back in Pakistan without carrying any passengers from Britain.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan suspended its international and domestic flight operations in order to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

However, some flights are being permitted to facilitate Pakistanis stranded in foreign countries, as well as for the foreign citizens who are staying in the country amid COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Yesterday, Special flight of Pakistan International Airlines(PIA) left for Toronto carrying 300 Canadian nationals.