PIA aircraft’s emergency exit door opens while landing in Sukkur

Flyers aboard the Pakistan International Airlines plane experienced a terrifying moment while landing when the emergency exit door flung open.

The incident took place aboard flight PK631 from Islamabad to Sukkur following which scared flyers screamed. The plane landed safely at Sukkur airport and there were no reports of injuries onboard.

PIA has launched an inquiry into the incident.

In a similar incident in January last year, a woman passenger aboard PIA flight PK702 had accidentally opened the aircraft’s back door, while another PIA plane with 393 passengers flying from Manchester to Islamabad was delayed for over seven hours after a woman pulled opened the back door on the runway.