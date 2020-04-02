PIA aircraft brings back medical supplies to Islamabad from China

Another special plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from China carrying medical supplies regarding coronavirus pandemic arrived in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aeroplane brought medical supplies include testing kits, N-95 masks and gloves.The plane will be offloaded after customs clearance and the goods will be handed over to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for proper dissemination.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan has witnessed a surge in coronavirus count with 170 new cases, taking the tally to 2,291 while 107 patients recovered from COVID-19 pandemic, according to the national dashboard.

The latest statistics of the national dashboard stated 10 patients remained in critical condition after 31 reported deaths in different parts of the country. No death is reported today, as of now.

Punjab has the highest number of infections up to 840 followed by Sindh with 743 patients. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported 276 cases, 187 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 169 in Balochistan, 62 in Islamabad and 9 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).