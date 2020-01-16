Pervez Musharraf challenges special court’s verdict in SC

Former military Chief Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf challenged the special court’s verdict in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The petitioner Advocate Salman Safdar stated that the former president’s absence from the special court was not intentional and Musharraf was unable to appear before the court as he was suffering ill health.

It further stated that the special court had accepted Musharraf’s ailment but convicted the former president in absentia.