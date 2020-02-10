Pervez Khattak rejects rumors about arising of problems with allied parties

Defense Minister Pervez Khattak has rejected rumors about arising of problems with allied parties as baseless and unfounded.

Addressing a Workers Convention in Peshawar, he said the government is having excellent relations with allied parties and result oriented meetings have been held with MQM, BNP Mengal, Grand Democratic Alliance to address their reservations.

Pervez Khattak also out rightly rejected in-house change and said the government would complete its tenure and all those who are propagating rumors would fail.

He said contact has been made with opposition regarding accountability laws and all their suggestions and proposals would be considered.

About Kashmir issue, the Defense Minister said the nation fully supports Kashmiris in their just struggle for right of self-determination.

He said the disputed legislations introduced by Modi government have unified minorities of India against the oppressive regime that would lead to its debacle.