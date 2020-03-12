People should pressurize their leadership with demand of separate South Punjab: FM Shah

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi talking to private channel said that the people of South Punjab should pressurize their leadership with the demand of a separate province so that they may show more impetus on the matter.

FM Qureshi said that the PPP and PMLN have waged campaigns for separate provinces in the past and the phenomenon is nothing new.

Qureshi said that once the demand comes to the forefront and is taken up with unison, the province will be given all the rights that are constitutionally mentioned.

He also said that the province, if and when made will be fully empowered.

The foreign minister also said that the federal government will hold political discussions with all parties involved so that the matter can be resolved according to the wishes of the people residing in the south Punjab belt.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi yesterday announced that the PTI government has decided to table a bill in the National Assembly for creation of the South Punjab province.

Addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, he said the decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The foreign minister expressed the hope that other political parties will support the bill keeping in view their stance for giving rights to the people of southern Punjab.