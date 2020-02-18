PCB wants Quetta Gladiators to rest pacer Naseem Shah

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) medical panel on Tuesday advised Quetta Gladiators to rest right-arm pacer Naseem Shah for the first two matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) five.

Panel asked Quetta Gladiators that Naseem had to recover from an injury to his ribs despite being cleared to play last week.

The panel further said that the two-match rest will see him fit for the rest of the tournament.

If the Gladiators follow suit, Naseem will be absent from the opening match against Islamabad United scheduled for Thursday and their next match against Peshawar Zalmi on Saturday.

The precocious fast bowler had sustained the injury after his record-breaking hat-trick during the first Test against Bangladesh earlier this month.