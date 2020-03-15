Patient discharged from PIMS after tested negative of coronavirus

A woman, admitted in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) due to coronavirus symptoms, was discharged from the hospital after being tested negative.

Sources said the woman was tested twice for the coronavirus in a week and was allowed to go to her home after being confirmed that she is safe from the deadly virus.

It was learnt that the woman was shifted to PIMS from Rawalpindi on February 28. The woman had to spend a week in quarantine at her home, as a precautionary measure.

Two more persons had been tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), had authorities confirmed yesterday.

As per details, the first was reported from Islamabad, while the second case detected in Sindh.

According to the PIMS officials, a 30-year-old woman had been tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. The patient from the capital had travelled from the US to Pakistan a few days ago.

Meanwhile, the second coronavirus case was reported in Karachi.

According to the Sindh Health Department, the patient arrived from Saudi Arab a few days back and was tested positive.

The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 156,533, with 5,835 deaths, across 135 countries and territories by Saturday.