Passengers being screened at border crossing with Iran: Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza Sunday said well-trained staff are present at the Taftan and other border crossings to screen all passengers crossing over into Pakistan.

Dr Zafar Mirza said“All passengers are being screened before their entry into the country.”

Dr Zafar Mirza said thus far no case of the deadly virus has come to light in the country. The special assistant said the government stands ready to deal with any eventuality.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan govt has imposed emergency in the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on the directives of CM Jam Kamal.

An emergency centre has been set up at Taftan border crossing with Iran with doctors posted to screen Zaireen coming from the neighbouring country.

It must be noted that Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza to discuss measures to deal with the virus threat.

Iranian health authorities have reported five deaths in the country by the coronavirus outbreak that began from China’s Wuhan city. A further 18 people have been tested positive for the virus in Iran.

The outbreak in Iran began in the city of Qom, an often-visited religious destination. The health ministry official Minou Mohrez warned it had since spread to several cities, including the capital, Tehran, official IRNA news agency said.

The Central Health Establishment facing shortage of the staff to monitor the movement as its staff is required to be deployed at the airport and the border crossing.