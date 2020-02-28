Passenger bus crushes two people in Karachi

A speeding passenger bus crushed at least two people to death in Karachi, on Friday.

As per details, the incident took place in city’s area of Sher Shah near NADRA office, where a bus ran over the people who were waiting at the bus stop. The incident claimed lives of two and injured several others.

Getting informed, the rescue teams reached the spot and moved the bodies and injured to Abbasi Shaheed hospital.

The cause of the incident is said to be failure of break, sources said.

In a separate road crash in Karachi, last year, two minors were dead and their father sustained severe injuries as a speeding oil tanker ran over them in the port city.

A motorcyclist, who was travelling along with his two children, was hit by a speeding oil tanker near Yousuf Plaza, an area of Karachi.

