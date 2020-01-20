Pakistani delegation arrives in China to hold talks with FATF Group

A Pakistani delegation, headed by Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, has arrived in China’s capital to hold talks with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Working Group.

The important three-day face-to-face talks with the global money laundering and terror financing watchdog will commence on Jan 21 (tomorrow) and continue until Jan 23.

The delegation comprises representatives of the Foreign Ministry, Interior Ministry, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Customs, National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU).

Sources say Pakistan has already launched efforts, including contacting FATF member countries, to get off the watchdog’s grey list.