Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan, who is in self-isolation with her husband and children amid coronavirus pandemic, shared a cute childhood photo of herself on Instagram on Saturday.
The Mehar Posh actress turned to photo-video sharing app and shared the cute photo. The little Ayeza looked all smiling in the picture while flashing her smile at the camera.
She also wrote a sweet caption for the endearing post.
Ayeza Khan wrote, “Teacher: Bari houkar kia banogi? Friends: Doctor, Teacher, Doctor Teacher.: Dulhaan.”
The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.
On the work front, Ayeza Khan is currently seen in romantic drama serial Mehar Posh alongside Danish Taimoor.
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan’s cute childhood photo wins hearts
