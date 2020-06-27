Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan’s cute childhood photo wins hearts

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan, who is in self-isolation with her husband and children amid coronavirus pandemic, shared a cute childhood photo of herself on Instagram on Saturday.

The Mehar Posh actress turned to photo-video sharing app and shared the cute photo. The little Ayeza looked all smiling in the picture while flashing her smile at the camera.

She also wrote a sweet caption for the endearing post.

Ayeza Khan wrote, “Teacher: Bari houkar kia banogi? Friends: Doctor, Teacher, Doctor Teacher.: Dulhaan.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

On the work front, Ayeza Khan is currently seen in romantic drama serial Mehar Posh alongside Danish Taimoor.