Pakistani Actor Hamza prays Atif Aslam’s wish comes true

Atif Aslam appeared on private news channel show where he expressed his wish to give Azan in the Holy Ka’aba.

The singer answered several questions from host who also asked him about his biggest wish.

Atif also rejected the impression that he is going to quit the music industry.

Millions of fans took to social media to praise the singer for expressing a beautiful wish.

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi also used his Twitter to send prayers to Atif Aslam.

#AtifAslam May Allah accept ur dua and wish brother. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Pg3dEahMa0

— Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) June 11, 2020

“May Allah accept [your] dua and wish brother,” Hamza wrote with a heart emoji.